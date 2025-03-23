Mughal tombs under scrutiny? Amid Aurangzeb row, VHP ‘inspects’ Humayun tomb, plans Safdarjung Tomb visit soon

Amid row over dismantling Aurangzeb tomb in Maharashtra, the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) ‘inspected’ the Humayun Tomb in Delhi. In an official statement they also informed that VHP functionaries will also visit Safdarjung Tomb soon to "inspect" the site.

The VHP in their official statement said that they were ‘inspecting’ the tombs as an exercise that was aimed at "studying the historical context" of Delhi.

The VHP delegation's visit to the tomb of second Mughal ruler Humayun came against the backdrop of protests by some Hindu outfits seeking removal of the Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, alleging that the 17th century Mughal emperor had unleashed atrocities on Hindus.

The VHP delegation, which visited the Humayun Tomb, a UNESCO world heritage site, was led by the organisation's Delhi unit secretary Surendra Gupta.

"Surendra Gupta clarified that no controversial meaning should be drawn from this inspection," the Delhi Viswa Hindu Parishad said in the statement.

The inspection of the site was carried with the aim of "studying the historical context" of Delhi prant (province)," it added.

"We are studying the historical context of Delhi prant. Our aim is to analyse the land allotted to the rulers of different periods and their contribution," the statement quoted Gupta as saying after the visit.

"The study was being conducted to bring out historical facts," Gupta added.

After "inspecting" the sites, the VHP delegation will submit its reports to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

Aurangzeb Tomb Row The controversy surrounding the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad, Maharashtra, has reignited tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities in India.

Hindu nationalists have vilified Aurangzeb, a Mughal emperor of India as a tyrant who brutalised Hindus.

Aurangzeb's tomb, maintained by the Ahmed family for over 300 years without government support, has become a focal point for right-wing Hindu groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who demand its removal citing Aurangzeb's historical persecution of Hindus.

These groups have drawn parallels with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, threatening similar action if the tomb is not dismantled.

The grave is 482.8 kilometers from Nagpur, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Once known as Aurangabad, a name derived from the Mughal emperor’s name, the district was renamed after Shivaji’s son in 2023.

