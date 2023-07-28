Muharram 2023: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Muharram processions on 28 and 29 July. The main Tazia processions are scheduled to begin on the night of Friday at around 9 p.m. from various locations. One of the major routes for the procession will start from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, passing through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, and then return via the same route. Another significant procession will commence from Old Police Chowki and take the route through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, and vice versa. The Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will directly reach Karbala, while other Tazia processions will take place in various districts of Delhi and terminate at local Karbalas in their respective areas. Also read: Islamic New Year: From date, history to significance of Muharram 2023 On Saturday, 29 July, around 11 a.m., the processions will reform and follow the same route, assembling at Kalan Mahal and then proceeding to Karbala via Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, and other key areas. Delhi Traffic Police has devised a diversion plan for Delhi Transport Corporation and other city buses to manage traffic during the processions. This plan includes curtailment and rerouting of buses on various roads like Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, W-Point, A-Point, Shanti Path, Panchsheel, Sardar Patel Marg, Aurbindo Chowk, Aurobindo Marg, South End, Prithviraj Road, and more.lso read

Several prominent roads are likely to be affected by the traffic diversions, including Mathura Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (Opps. Anand Vihar Terminal), Road No. 66 (towards Wazirabad), Pankha Road, Palam-Dabri Road, Zakhira Flyover to Inderlok Metro Station (Bir Banda Bahadur Singh Marg), and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj due to local processions in these areas, as notified in the police advisory, reported latestly.

Also read: J&K: Omar Abdullah welcomes centre's permission to Muharram procession through traditional route after 3 decades

Commuters heading to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, particularly in the evening hours, are advised to leave in advance in view of possible delays on the routes. They can use alternative routes like Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Rajghat, and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the procession.

To ensure smooth traffic management, traffic movement will be regulated from 12 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on various roads such as Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazaar, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Nai Sadak, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Janpath, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road, among others, reported latestly.

Motorists are advised to avoid these routes as the processions and adjacent roads are likely to experience slower traffic. For uninterrupted journeys, commuters are encouraged to use metro services, particularly on the affected routes.