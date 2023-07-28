Muharram 2023: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Muharram processions on 28 and 29 July. The main Tazia processions are scheduled to begin on the night of Friday at around 9 p.m. from various locations. One of the major routes for the procession will start from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, passing through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, and then return via the same route.

