Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, holds immense importance among Muslims worldwide. The month of Muharram in 2023 began on July 19th, and the 10th day which is the most significant day, Ashura is observed today that is on July 29th.

"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," tweeted PM Modi.

It is known as the month of Allah and is observed with great reverence. It commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina and holds historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

History

This day holds special importance as it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, in the Battle of Karbala took place, who was brutally killed during this month, even when fighting was forbidden. It is also believed that Prophet Ibrahim was born on the 10th day in the month of Muharram.

Significance

The annual commemoration of Ashura, the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, is a time for Muslims to reflect on the teachings of Imam Hussain and the values he stood for.

It is a time of mourning and remembrance, as well as an occasion for renewing the commitment to the principles of justice, compassion, and human dignity that Imam Hussain sacrificed his life for.

Observance

Muharram is a month of significance and devotion for Muslims. Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is a day of religious activities and remembrance. Sunni Muslims observe fasts during this month while Shia Muslims mourn on the 10th day of Muharram.

For Shia Muslims, it is a day of deep sorrow and mourning. Some participate in self-flagellation, chest-beating, forehead cutting with sharpened knives, and use chains with attached blades as a way to express their grief. Shia Muslims come together, leaving their homes, and walk on the streets and roads to express their sorrow.

Many Muslims engage in prayers, visit mosques, observe fasts, read holy books, and express their gratitude towards Allah during Muharram.