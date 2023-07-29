Home/ News / Muharram 2023: ‘Recall sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain,’ says PM Modi on the occasion of Ashura
Muharram 2023: ‘Recall sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain,’ says PM Modi on the occasion of Ashura
1 min read29 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Edited By Fareha Naaz
The month of Muharram in 2023 began on July 19th, and the 10th day, Ashura, is observed on July 29th. It is a time of mourning and remembrance, as well as an occasion for renewing commitment to the principles of justice and human dignity.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, holds immense importance among Muslims worldwide. The month of Muharram in 2023 began on July 19th, and the 10th day which is the most significant day, Ashura is observed today that is on July 29th.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, holds immense importance among Muslims worldwide. The month of Muharram in 2023 began on July 19th, and the 10th day which is the most significant day, Ashura is observed today that is on July 29th.
"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," tweeted PM Modi.
"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," tweeted PM Modi.
It is known as the month of Allah and is observed with great reverence. It commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina and holds historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is known as the month of Allah and is observed with great reverence. It commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina and holds historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
History
This day holds special importance as it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, in the Battle of Karbala took place, who was brutally killed during this month, even when fighting was forbidden. It is also believed that Prophet Ibrahim was born on the 10th day in the month of Muharram.
History
This day holds special importance as it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, in the Battle of Karbala took place, who was brutally killed during this month, even when fighting was forbidden. It is also believed that Prophet Ibrahim was born on the 10th day in the month of Muharram.
Muharram is a month of significance and devotion for Muslims. Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is a day of religious activities and remembrance. Sunni Muslims observe fasts during this month while Shia Muslims mourn on the 10th day of Muharram.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Observance
Muharram is a month of significance and devotion for Muslims. Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is a day of religious activities and remembrance. Sunni Muslims observe fasts during this month while Shia Muslims mourn on the 10th day of Muharram.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For Shia Muslims, it is a day of deep sorrow and mourning. Some participate in self-flagellation, chest-beating, forehead cutting with sharpened knives, and use chains with attached blades as a way to express their grief. Shia Muslims come together, leaving their homes, and walk on the streets and roads to express their sorrow.
For Shia Muslims, it is a day of deep sorrow and mourning. Some participate in self-flagellation, chest-beating, forehead cutting with sharpened knives, and use chains with attached blades as a way to express their grief. Shia Muslims come together, leaving their homes, and walk on the streets and roads to express their sorrow.
Many Muslims engage in prayers, visit mosques, observe fasts, read holy books, and express their gratitude towards Allah during Muharram.
Many Muslims engage in prayers, visit mosques, observe fasts, read holy books, and express their gratitude towards Allah during Muharram.