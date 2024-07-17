Muharram 2024: Are liquor shops closed in Delhi on Ashura, July 17? Check the list of dry days here

In observance of Muharram on July 17, various cities and states across India have announced the closure of liquor shops. The Delhi government's excise department has also issued an order directing liquor shops to remain shut for four days between July and September.
The Delhi government has designated the following days as dry days between July and September:
Meanwhile, reports said that on July 17, dry days will be observed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune due to Muharram.
July: Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi, July 17.
Guru Purnima, July 21
August: Independence Day, August 15
Janmashtami, August 26
September: Ganesh Chaturthi, September 7 (only in Maharashtra)
Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi, September 17
October: Gandhi Jayanti, October 2
Prohibition Week, October 8 (only in Maharashtra)
Dussehra, October 12
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti,October 17
November: Diwali, November 1
Kartik Ekadashi,November 12
Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 15
December: Christmas, December 25
The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, which means that months begin when the first crescent of a new moon is sighted. As a result, the lunar year, consisting of twelve lunar months, is eleven or twelve days shorter than the solar year. Consequently, the dates of Muharram and other Islamic months shift slightly each year on the solar calendar, differing by about 11-12 days from one solar year to the next.