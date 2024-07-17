Muharram 2024: The Delhi government excise department recently declared that the liquor shops will remain closed for four days, including on the day of Ashura, July 17.

In observance of Muharram on July 17, various cities and states across India have announced the closure of liquor shops. The Delhi government's excise department has also issued an order directing liquor shops to remain shut for four days between July and September.

The Delhi government has designated the following days as dry days between July and September:

Muharram, July 17 - Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Muslims observe it to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Independence Day, August 15 - This day marks India's freedom from British rule. It is a national holiday, and all offices, schools, and colleges remain shut.

Janmashtami, August 26 - Janmashtami is the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth. It is celebrated throughout the country, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, where scenes of Krishna’s birth and life are displayed.

Eid-e-Milad, September 16 - Muslims all over the world celebrate this day to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammed. It is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal.

Meanwhile, reports said that on July 17, dry days will be observed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune due to Muharram.

Here is the list of dry days from July to December July: Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi, July 17.

Guru Purnima, July 21

August: Independence Day, August 15

Janmashtami, August 26

September: Ganesh Chaturthi, September 7 (only in Maharashtra)

Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi, September 17

October: Gandhi Jayanti, October 2

Prohibition Week, October 8 (only in Maharashtra)

Dussehra, October 12

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti,October 17

November: Diwali, November 1

Kartik Ekadashi,November 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 15

December: Christmas, December 25

Lunar Calendar and Islamic Dates The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, which means that months begin when the first crescent of a new moon is sighted. As a result, the lunar year, consisting of twelve lunar months, is eleven or twelve days shorter than the solar year. Consequently, the dates of Muharram and other Islamic months shift slightly each year on the solar calendar, differing by about 11-12 days from one solar year to the next.

