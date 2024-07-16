Muharram 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory- check what’s open, what’s closed; Kerala declares public holiday

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Tazia processions in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of Muharram. On this occasion processions will be taken out across the city on July 16 and 17.

Muharram procession route A procession will lead from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal on Tuesday around 9:00 pm. It will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi. The procession will then return via the same route.

Meanwhile, another procession will commence from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti. It will pass through Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, and Jama Masjid, PTI reported. The procession will also return via the same route.

In addition, Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will be taken to Karbala. Other places where Tazia processions will happen include East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South, and West districts.

Also read: Planning to visit your bank this week? Banks will remain closed for four days in these cities. Check here The procession will reform on Wednesday at 11:00 am and follow the same route while assembly will take place at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh.

Routes to avoid Traffic movement would be disrupted on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj, according to the advisory.

From 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm, traffic movement will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Muharram Tazia procession on 16.07.2024 & 17.07.2024, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/2GRPDHiLaX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2024

Bus routes Buses heading to Ajmeri Gate on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road will be diverted at Aram Bagh and will return through Chitragupta Road-Paharganj.

Buses heading to the New Delhi railway station will terminate at Aram Bagh.

Also read: Bank Holiday on July 16: Are banks closed today for Harela? Check details here Buses heading to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take different routes including Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street. These busses will wrap up their journey at Udhyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg.

Also Read | Muharram 2024: Traffic advisory and tight security amid procession in Srinagar

Buses heading to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat from East and Central districts will be diverted via Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House. These busses will return through Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg.