Muharram 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory- check what’s open, what’s closed; Kerala declares public holiday

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for the Tazia processions on Muharram, which will take place on July 16 and 17. Several routes across the city will be affected, and commuters should plan there journey accordingly.

Muharram 2024: Shia Muslim devotees leading a procession on the 8th day of the mourning period of Muharram in Srinagar on Monday, July 15.
Muharram 2024: Shia Muslim devotees leading a procession on the 8th day of the mourning period of Muharram in Srinagar on Monday, July 15.(HT_PRINT)

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Tazia processions in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of Muharram. On this occasion processions will be taken out across the city on July 16 and 17.

Muharram procession route

A procession will lead from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal on Tuesday around 9:00 pm. It will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi. The procession will then return via the same route.

Meanwhile, another procession will commence from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti. It will pass through Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, and Jama Masjid, PTI reported. The procession will also return via the same route.

In addition, Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will be taken to Karbala. Other places where Tazia processions will happen include East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South, and West districts.

The procession will reform on Wednesday at 11:00 am and follow the same route while assembly will take place at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh.

Routes to avoid

Traffic movement would be disrupted on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj, according to the advisory.

From 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm, traffic movement will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road.

Bus routes

Buses heading to Ajmeri Gate on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road will be diverted at Aram Bagh and will return through Chitragupta Road-Paharganj.

Buses heading to the New Delhi railway station will terminate at Aram Bagh.

Buses heading to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take different routes including Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street. These busses will wrap up their journey at Udhyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg.

Buses heading to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat from East and Central districts will be diverted via Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House. These busses will return through Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg.

Public holiday in Kerala

Kerala government declared a public holiday today on the occasion of Muharram. Thus, all schools and government offices will remain shut on Tuesday, Onmanorama reported. On July 17, all public and private sector banks in the state will be closed.

