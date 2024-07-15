Muharram 2024: From security measures, procession route to traffic advisory in J&K’s Srinagar, all you need to know

Muharram 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made extensive security arrangements and has designated a specific route for the Muharram procession. Moreover, a traffic advisory has been issued for commuters.

Kashmir Zone IGP VK Birdi on Monday, July 15, said, “Extensive security arrangements have been made, a specific route has been given for the procession,” reported ANI.

He added, "We have also issued a traffic advisory so that the rest of the people in the city do not face any problem in carrying out their daily chores. The organisers have also deployed some of their volunteers."

On Monday, the Muharram procession took its traditional route through Srinagar city, which encompasses Guru Bazar to Dalgate.