Muharram 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made extensive security arrangements and has designated a specific route for the Muharram procession. Moreover, a traffic advisory has been issued for commuters.

Kashmir Zone IGP VK Birdi on Monday, July 15, said, “Extensive security arrangements have been made, a specific route has been given for the procession," reported ANI.

He added, "We have also issued a traffic advisory so that the rest of the people in the city do not face any problem in carrying out their daily chores. The organisers have also deployed some of their volunteers."

On Monday, the Muharram procession took its traditional route through Srinagar city, which encompasses Guru Bazar to Dalgate.

This marks the second time after 34 years that the Muharram-8 procession followed its traditional route, officials said on Sunday. Since 1989, the procession on the 8th of Islamic month of Muharram was banned by Jammu and Kashmir authorities due to law-and-order concerns. However, in 2023, the lieutenant governor lifted the ban, giving a green flag to thousands of Shia mourners to participate in the procession peacefully.

