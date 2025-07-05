Muharram 2025: How it is observed- Traditions, rituals, other details

Muharram 2025:Considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, Muharram marks the mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Advertisement

As per the Gregorian calendar, Muharram will be observed on Sunday, July 6 this year in India.

How Muharram is observed – Traditions, rituals On Muharram, mourners gather at mosques to offer prayers and take out solemn processions to grieve the death of the Prophet's grandson, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala.

Tazia, intricately crafted miniature replicas symbolising the tomb of Imam Hussain, are an integral part of the processions. Made primarily of a bamboo structure, the Tazias are adorned with vibrant coloured fabrics, and ornate detailing.

Processions in Srinagar; traffic arrangements in Delhi On Friday, July 4, people gathered in large numbers on the roads of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar ahead of the traditional Muharram procession.

Advertisement

The procession, which marked the eighth day of mourning ahead of the main gathering, began from Guru Bazar locality in the city early Friday and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road. At several places, volunteers were seen offering water to those part of the procession.

Shi'ite mourners shout religious slogans as they ride on boats in the interiors of Dal Lake during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, July 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Delhi, the police have made detailed traffic arrangements across the national capital to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety during the processions on Sunday, July 6 a senior officer told news wire PTI.

Muharram 2025 date: When is Ashura? Muharram - also known as Muharram-ul-Haram - is the first month in the Hijri calendar that marks the beginning of the new year for Muslims across the globe.

The period of mourning reaches its zenith with Ashura, a day observed on the 10th of Muharram, which also falls on July 6 this year.

Shiite Muslims beat their chests during the Ashoura mourning ritual to mark the tenth day of the Muharram month, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Advertisement

This year, the crescent moon was observed on June 26, and Muharram began on June 27. Hence, Ashura will be observed on July 6.