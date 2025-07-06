Muharram 2025: Top 20+ messages, quotes to share with your loved ones on Ashura

Muharram, one of the most sacred months in Islam, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. Followed by the lunar month of Safar, Muharram is considered to be the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan. During this month, Muslims commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, also known as Hazrat Imam Hussain.
The most auspicious 10th day of Muharram, observed as Ashura, is being observed on Sunday, July 6. Given below are some messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on Ashura:
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.