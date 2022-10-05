Mukesh Ambani, family gets threat; caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital

An unidentified person on Wednesday called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital in south Mumbai, a police official said
An unidentified person on Wednesday called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital in south Mumbai, a police official said. The caller also issued a threat against Mukesh Ambani and his family, he said. The threat call from an unknown number was received at 12:57 pm.
"A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family," Mumbai Police said in a statement.
An FIR has been registered at D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added. This is not the first time Mukesh Ambani has his family have received death threats.
In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members.