Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world; Who is at the No. 1 spot?

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet are among the world's top 24 super billionaires. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $419.4 billion.
Amid the rising number of billionaires worldwide, super billionaires have emerged as a new category to distinguish the ultra-rich from the rest.
According to the WSJ, superbillionaires have a net worth of $50 billion or more. Out of the 24 superbillionaires on WSJ's list based on global wealth intelligence firm Altrata's data, 16 fall in the category of centi-billionaires, which means that they have a net worth of at least $100 billion.
His net worth is nearly more than two million times as much as the median net worth of an American household, according to exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata.
His net worth is nearly more than two million times as much as the median net worth of an American household, according to exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata.
The list also features Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.6 billion, and Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has a net worth of $60.6 billion.
|Name
|Estimated Wealth ($ billion)
|Business
|Elon Musk
|419.4
|Tesla
|Jeff Bezos
|263.8
|Amazon
|Bernard Arnault
|238.9
|LVMH
|Lawrence Ellison
|237
|Oracle
|Mark Zuckerberg
|220.8
|Meta
|Sergey Bin
|160.5
|Alphabet
|Steven Ballmer
|157.4
|Microsoft
|Warren Buffet
|154.2
|Berkshire Hathway
|James Walton
|117.5
|Walmart
|Samuel Robson Walton
|114.4
|Walmart
|Amancio Ortega
|113
|Inditex
|Alice Walton
|110
|Walmart
|Jensen Huang
|108.4
|NVIDIA
|Bill Gates
|106
|Microsoft
|Michael Bloomberg
|103.4
|Bloomberg
|Lawrence Page
|100.9
|Alphabet
|Mukesh Ambani
|90.6
|Reliance Industries
|Charles Koch
|67.4
|Koch Industries
|Julia Koch
|65.1
|Koch Industries
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|61.9
|L'Oreal
|Gautam Adani
|60.6
|Adani Group
|Michael Dell
|59.8
|Dell Technologies
|Zhong Shanshan
|57.7
|Nongfu Spring
|Prajogo Pangestu
|55.4
|Barito Pacific
A huge chunk of superbillionaires includes tech entrepreneurs. The top 10 richest individuals on the list are leading giant tech firms like Amazon, Meta, etc. The list has a skewed participation of women. Only three women featured on the list of top 24 superbillionaires including Alice Walton, Julia Koch, and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.