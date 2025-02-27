Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world; Who is at the No. 1 spot?

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet are among the world's top 24 super billionaires. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $419.4 billion.

Amid the rising number of billionaires worldwide, super billionaires have emerged as a new category to distinguish the ultra-rich from the rest.

Who is a super billionaire? According to the WSJ, superbillionaires have a net worth of $50 billion or more. Out of the 24 superbillionaires on WSJ's list based on global wealth intelligence firm Altrata's data, 16 fall in the category of centi-billionaires, which means that they have a net worth of at least $100 billion.

Advertisement

Also Read | THIS richest Kapoor of Bollywood trumped Ranbir, Kareena or even Karishma

Who is the richest person on earth? According to WSJ, tech billionaire Elon Musk is the richest person on earth, with a wealth of $419.4 billion. Elon Musk owns and operates several innovative ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X (formerly Twitter). He also owns the social media platform X.

His net worth is nearly more than two million times as much as the median net worth of an American household, according to exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani feature on the list The list also features Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.6 billion, and Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has a net worth of $60.6 billion.

Advertisement

World's superbillionaires | Check full list Top superbillionaires in the list include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Lawrence Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sergey Bin.

Name Estimated Wealth ($ billion) Business Elon Musk 419.4 Tesla Jeff Bezos 263.8 Amazon Bernard Arnault 238.9 LVMH Lawrence Ellison 237 Oracle Mark Zuckerberg 220.8 Meta Sergey Bin 160.5 Alphabet Steven Ballmer 157.4 Microsoft Warren Buffet 154.2 Berkshire Hathway James Walton 117.5 Walmart Samuel Robson Walton 114.4 Walmart Amancio Ortega 113 Inditex Alice Walton 110 Walmart Jensen Huang 108.4 NVIDIA Bill Gates 106 Microsoft Michael Bloomberg 103.4 Bloomberg Lawrence Page 100.9 Alphabet Mukesh Ambani 90.6 Reliance Industries Charles Koch 67.4 Koch Industries Julia Koch 65.1 Koch Industries Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 61.9 L'Oreal Gautam Adani 60.6 Adani Group Michael Dell 59.8 Dell Technologies Zhong Shanshan 57.7 Nongfu Spring Prajogo Pangestu 55.4 Barito Pacific