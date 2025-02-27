Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world; Who is at the No. 1 spot?

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Jeff Bezos have been ranked among the top 25 superbillionaires of the world in a Wall Street Journal report. Out of the 24 superbillionaires, 16 are centi-billionaires, with a net worth of at least $100 billion.

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated27 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Mukesh Ambani is one of the top 20 richest persons of the world.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet are among the world's top 24 super billionaires. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $419.4 billion.

Amid the rising number of billionaires worldwide, super billionaires have emerged as a new category to distinguish the ultra-rich from the rest.

Also Read | Elon Musk says ‘getting a lot of death threats’ after firing federal workers

Who is a super billionaire?

According to the WSJ, superbillionaires have a net worth of $50 billion or more. Out of the 24 superbillionaires on WSJ's list based on global wealth intelligence firm Altrata's data, 16 fall in the category of centi-billionaires, which means that they have a net worth of at least $100 billion.

Advertisement
Also Read | THIS richest Kapoor of Bollywood trumped Ranbir, Kareena or even Karishma

Who is the richest person on earth?

According to WSJ, tech billionaire Elon Musk is the richest person on earth, with a wealth of $419.4 billion. Elon Musk owns and operates several innovative ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X (formerly Twitter). He also owns the social media platform X.

His net worth is nearly more than two million times as much as the median net worth of an American household, according to exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani feature on the list

The list also features Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.6 billion, and Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has a net worth of $60.6 billion.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches moon landing mission with Athena lander | Watch

World's superbillionaires | Check full list

Top superbillionaires in the list include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Lawrence Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sergey Bin.

NameEstimated Wealth ($ billion)Business
Elon Musk419.4Tesla
Jeff Bezos263.8Amazon
Bernard Arnault238.9LVMH
Lawrence Ellison237Oracle
Mark Zuckerberg220.8 Meta
Sergey Bin160.5Alphabet
Steven Ballmer157.4Microsoft
Warren Buffet154.2Berkshire Hathway
James Walton117.5Walmart
Samuel Robson Walton114.4Walmart
Amancio Ortega113 Inditex
Alice Walton110Walmart
Jensen Huang108.4NVIDIA
Bill Gates106Microsoft
Michael Bloomberg103.4Bloomberg
Lawrence Page100.9Alphabet
Mukesh Ambani90.6Reliance Industries
Charles Koch67.4Koch Industries
Julia Koch65.1Koch Industries
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers61.9L'Oreal
Gautam Adani60.6Adani Group
Michael Dell59.8Dell Technologies
Zhong Shanshan57.7Nongfu Spring
Prajogo Pangestu55.4Barito Pacific

A huge chunk of superbillionaires includes tech entrepreneurs. The top 10 richest individuals on the list are leading giant tech firms like Amazon, Meta, etc. The list has a skewed participation of women. Only three women featured on the list of top 24 superbillionaires including Alice Walton, Julia Koch, and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsMukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world; Who is at the No. 1 spot?
First Published:27 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App