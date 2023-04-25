Mukesh Ambani gifts Mumbai property worth ₹1,500 cr to ‘right hand’ Manoj Modi1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as a gesture of appreciation, gifted Manoj Modi a 22-storey building worth ₹1,500 cror
Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, has gifted a multi-storey building worth ₹1,500 crore to one of his most-trusted employees at Reliance Industries. A longtime employee of Mukesh Ambani, Manoj Modi is often called the billionaire’s right hand.
