Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, has gifted a multi-storey building worth ₹1,500 crore to one of his most-trusted employees at Reliance Industries. A longtime employee of Mukesh Ambani, Manoj Modi is often called the billionaire’s right hand.

Manoj Modi is known for his pivotal role in securing multi-billion dollar deals at Reliance Industries. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as a gesture of appreciation, gifted Manoj Modi a 22-storey building. The building is located in Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road area.

According to Magicbricks.com, the 22-storey property was presented a few months ago.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The house has been designed by Talati & Partners LLP and some of the furniture has been sourced from Italy.

The property which Mukesh Ambani has gifted Manoj Modi is named ‘Vrindavan’. The properties at Nepean Sea Road area cost ₹45,100 to ₹70,600 per square foot and Manoj Modi’s new property in this prime location costs ₹1,500 crore.

The building spans across 1.7 lakh square feet, with each floor covering an area of 8000 square feet. Parking is restricted to the 7 floors in this building.

ABOUT MANOJ MODI

Manoj Modi currently serving as a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. Manoj Modi also owns large scale projects of Reliance such as Hazira petrochemical complex, the Jamnagar refinery, the first telecom business, Reliance Retail and 4G rollout, as per Magicbricks.com.

Situated in South Mumbai, Nepean Sea Road is a posh locality adjacent to Malabar Hill. Known for its verdant surroundings, top-notch facilities, and robust social infrastructure, the area boasts of world-class amenities. Notably, the site is flanked by the sea on three sides.