OPEN APP
Home / News / Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ after intel’s threat input: Report
Listen to this article

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover to Z+ after the intelligence input on a threat, according to the reports. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was earlier accorded ‘Z category’ security.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout