Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ after intel’s threat input: Report1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 05:49 PM IST
- The home ministry has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to Z+ from Z after the intelligence input on a threat
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover to Z+ after the intelligence input on a threat, according to the reports. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was earlier accorded ‘Z category’ security.