Home / News / Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ after intel’s threat input: Report

Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ after intel’s threat input: Report

Mukesh Ambani gets Z+ security after intel’s threat input: Report
1 min read . 05:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • The home ministry has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to Z+ from Z after the intelligence input on a threat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover to Z+ after the intelligence input on a threat, according to the reports. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was earlier accorded ‘Z category’ security.

