Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ after intel’s threat input: Report

Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ after intel’s threat input: Report1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
- The home ministry has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to Z+ from Z after the intelligence input on a threat
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover to Z+ after the intelligence input on a threat, according to the reports. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was earlier accorded ‘Z category’ security.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover to Z+ after the intelligence input on a threat, according to the reports. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was earlier accorded ‘Z category’ security.