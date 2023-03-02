Mukesh Ambani to foray into genome testing with 12,000 kit

The project to bring affordable personal gene-mapping to India’s 1.4 billion people — on track to be the world’s most populous nation — will potentially create a treasure trove of biological data that can aid drug development and disease prevention in the region. It also dovetails with Ambani’s ambitions to dive further into the world of data — he has often called it the “new oil" — as he pivots his $192 billion empire beyond refining into consumer and digital services.