Mukesh Ambani’s piece of advice for younger generation using AI chatbot: ‘ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo...’

Mukesh Ambani urged youngsters to leverage AI as a tool while maintaining critical thinking. He emphasized continuous learning as essential for survival in the digital era and highlighted India's responsibility for sustainable growth and green technologies to combat climate change.

Livemint, Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar, Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated29 Jan 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman on Tuesday urged younger generation to use AI chatbot like ChatGPT by applying their critical thinking(PTI)

Be good at using artificial intelligence as a tool without giving up on critical thinking, Reliance Industry Chairmal Mukesh Ambani advised youngsters amid growing clamour around of AI-chatbot use.

While attending at the 12th Convocation of PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University) on Tuesday, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, that “the willingness to learn continuously is not an option” but a “survival skill” in the AI-led digital era.

‘AI buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se…’: RIL chairman to GenZ

ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se hum age bagedge aur aap age bad sakte hai," Hindustan Times quoted Mukesh Ambani as saying at the event.

“In this age of rapid technological advancement, the willingness to learn continuously is not an option, it is a must for survival and success. Therefore embrace curiosity and never stop learning,” he addded in his message to Gen Z.

‘India will become the most prosperous nation by the end of century’

Asserting that India will become one of the most prosperous nations in the world by the end of the century, Mukesh Ambani highlighted the onus on the country to lead a path of sustainable growth.

“India, with other large economies, also has a big responsibility. We must not allow economic growth endangering planet Earth and further worsen the climate crisis,” he said advocating for a faster transition from fossil fuels to clean and grean energy.

“I am confident that green technologies and green enterprises can reverse the ecological degradation and indeed make our planet more beautiful, more livable for future generations,” the industrialist added.

Urgin the university to focus more on R&D in the field of sustainable development, Mukesh Ambani said, “We should specially focus on newer areas like bio-energies which have the potential to help our farmers and boost employment opportunities.”

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 12:28 PM IST
