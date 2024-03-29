Mukhtar Ansari death: 'Holi for us', Krishnanand Rai's wife whose husband was killed by gangster-politician
Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh. He was serving a 10-year sentence for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.
Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, died at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday i.e. on 28 March. Ansari was sent to 10 years imprisonment for the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. On his death news, Krishnanand Rai's wife Alka Rai said that it a blessing of the Almighty and added that ‘justice has been served.’