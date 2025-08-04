Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar arrested in Lucknow over fraud charges

Umar Ansari, the younger son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested in Lucknow for alleged involvement in forging documents associated with seized property, ANI reported, citing a police officer.

What are the charges against Umar Ansari? Umar created fake documents for a confiscated property by forging the signature of his mother, Afsa Ansari, who has a bounty of ₹50,000 on her, the report said citing Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur.

A case has been filed at Mohammadabad Police Station under the relevant sections. “Further legal proceedings are being conducted,” he added.

“Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at the Mohammadabad police station, with charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” PTI quoted a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur.

About Mukhtar Ansari Mukhtar Ansari died at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh following a cardiac arrest on March 28, 2024.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and received a 10-year sentence for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. Later, on March 13, 2024, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case involving the use of forged documents to secure an arms licence in 1990.

In June this year, Mukhtar Ansari's elder son, Abbas Ansari, an MLA from the Mau Sadar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, was disqualified from the state assembly due to his conviction in a hate speech case. He was sentenced to two years in prison by a special MP-MLA court for a 2022 hate speech case. During a public meeting at Paharpur ground on March 3, 2022, he threatened the Mau administration, stating he would "settle scores and teach them a lesson" after the elections, PTI reported on June 1.

