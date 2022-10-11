Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with state honours amid 'Netaji amar rahein' chants

Onboard the truck decked up with garlands of flowers were his son Akhilesh Yadav, brother Shivpal Yadav and other family members. A huge crowd of people marched along as the vehicle moving slowly on the concrete road of the village. As the hour came closer for Mulayam Singh Yadav's last ride among the mortals, people from all walks of life came out of their houses in their whites, some on rooftops, some climbing the trees along the route and some attempting to just touch the vehicle that carried their beloved leader.