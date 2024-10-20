Bomb scare on IndiGo, Akasa flights amid series of hoax threats: Check details

As many as six flights each of the IndiGo and Akasa Air received fresh bomb threats on Sunday amid a spate of hoaxes. Here are the details:

Multiple IndiGo and Akasa Air flights received fresh bomb threats on Sunday, October 20, amid a spate of hoaxes. IndiGo released a series of press statement sharing details of the bomb threat received by the flights.

In one of their posts on X, IndiGo said, “We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines."

Other IndiGo flights that received threats were flight 6E 87 operating from Kozhikode to Dammam, flight 6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul, flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, flight 6E 133 operating from Pune to Jodhpur and flight 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad.

Akasa Air flights on alert Meanwhile, Akasa Air spokesperson shared details of flights operating on October 20 that received security alerts. These were: QP 1102 flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, QP 1378 flying from Delhi to Goa, QP 1385 flying from Mumbai to Bagdogra, QP 1406 flying from Delhi to Hyderabad, QP 1519 flying from Kochi to Mumbai and QP 1526 flying from Lucknow to Mumbai.

"The Akasa Air Emergency Response team was immediately activated and initiated all standard operating procedures, including informing regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time," the spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying.

The official added, "Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft."

Bomb threats Earlier on Saturday, more than 30 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, sending security agencies into a tizzy and causing hardships to hundreds of passengers as well as staff at airports. Flights of Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air received bomb threats on Saturday, sources told news agency PTI.

The sources said more than 30 flights received bomb threats mostly through social media since Saturday morning. In at least one of the flights, a note was found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb in the flight. The handle on X, through which some of the bomb threats to flights were issued, has been deactivated.

So far this week, more than 70 domestic and international flights of Indian airlines have received bomb threats, with most of them turning out to be hoaxes. As many as six flights of Vistara, five each of IndiGo and Akasa Air received security threats, according to the airlines.