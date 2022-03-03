Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday informed that the results of 10th round of genome sequencing of Covid positive samples were found to be of 100% Omicron variant, according to news agency ANI.

All 237 samples that went for genome sequencing are of Omicron variant, the civic body said as per the news agency.

Today, the city did not report any coronavirus death for the seventh consecutive day, but recorded 80 new cases of the infection.

The new cases pushed the city's caseload to 10,56,729, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691.

A total of 118 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 10,36,5076.

Mumbai currently has 650 active Covid cases.

The recovery rate of the state capital now stands at 98% and no area or building is currently sealed in the city.

