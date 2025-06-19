Mumbai: 21-year-old student jumps from third floor of Sathaye College, dies; probe underway

A 21-year-old female student of Mumbai's Sathaye College died on Thursday morning after jumping from the third floor of the institute, news agency PTI reported.

The student, identified as Sandhya Pathak, was in her third year at the college located in Vile Parle (East). A resident of Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai, she sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

No suicide note has been found so far, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. An accidental death report has been filed, and further inquiry is underway, police said.

In a similar incident, in March this year, a 41-year-old animation professional died by suicide in Mumbai's Sahara Hotel, reportedly citing harassment by his wife and aunt. The deceased, identified as Nishant Tripathi, had allegedly blamed his wife and aunt in a suicide note uploaded to his company's website.

The Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tripathi’s wife, Apoorva Parikh, and his aunt, Prarthana Mishra, for allegedly abetting the suicide. An investigation was launched, but no arrests had been made at the time.

How did Tripathi die? According to news reports, Tripathi had checked into Mumbai's Sahara Hotel three days before ending his life. He had placed a “Do Not Disturb” sign outside his hotel room. Before taking the extreme step, the 41-year-old had written a letter to his company, alleging that his wife and aunt were responsible for his death.

When the hotel staff noticed that there was no response from his room, they used the master key to open the door, only to find him hanging in the bathroom. The airport police were immediately informed of the incident, and his body was taken for post-mortem investigation, as per the report.