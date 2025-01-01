Mumbai 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana likely to be handed over to India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin and one of the accused in the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, is likely to be handed over or extradited to India. According to a report by The Economic Times, diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India. More than 166 people died when some Pakistani terrorists attacked various locations in Mumbai and laid a more than 60-hour siege. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November 2024, Tahawwur Rana, having lost the legal battle against his extraditions in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco, filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court.

Tahawwur Rana claimed in his petition that he was tried and acquitted by the federal court in Chicago's Northern District of Illinois on charges connected to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

“India now seeks to extradite him for trial on charges based on the identical conduct at issue in the Chicago case," his petition mentioned.

In December 2024, the United States government had urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by Tahawwur Rana to avoid his extradition to India. The government does not concede that all of the conduct on which India seeks extradition was covered by the government's prosecution in this case. For example, India's forgery charges are based in part on conduct that was not charged in the United States: petitioner's use of false information in an application to formally open a branch office of the Immigration Law Centre submitted to the Reserve Bank of India," US Solicitor General Elizabeth B Prelogar said.

In August 2024, a US court ruled that Tahawwur Hussain Rana may be extradited to India. The court upheld a decision rejecting Tahawwur Rana's habeas corpus petition, confirming his extraditability under the US-India Extradition Treaty.