Mumbai air quality today was recorded as moderate today at various stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai, the average temperature recorded today was around 27.6 degree Celsius with 89% humidity on October 15.

Bandra station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 175 according to Central Pollution Control Board. Malad West station also recorded moderate air quality with AQI of 180. Borivali East station recorded best air quality in the satisfactory category with an AQI of 95. Chakala-Andheri East station recorded an AQI of 279 which falls in the poor category. At Worli station an AQI of 177 was recorded which falls in moderate category. Mazgaon station recorded worst air quality with an AQI of 283 in the poor range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CPCB data further suggests that the most prominent pollutant in Mumbai is PM10 while the most prominent pollutant in Thane is O3. PM 2.5 and PM10 are the most prominent pollutants in Navi Mumbai.

While considering air quality an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor` and 401 and 500 `severe`. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2022-23 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled that Mumbai's suburban areas are experiencing poorer air quality compared to the island city.

To facilitate comparative real-time monitoring of the city's Air Quality Index (AQI), the BMC established monitoring stations at two key locations: Andheri in the suburbs and Wadala in the island city.

PM10 and PM2.5 refer to suspended particulate matters with diameters of 10 micrometres and 2.5 micrometres respectively. A significant portion of PM2.5 pollution in outdoor air results from emissions from the combustion of gasoline, oil, diesel fuel, or wood. PM10 also includes particles originating from construction sites, landfills, industrial sources, dust carried by the wind from open areas, pollen and bacterial fragments.

