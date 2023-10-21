Mumbai air quality worsens, BMC undertakes pollution control measures

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was recorded as poor today at various stations with an AQI above 200 around 6 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bandra station recorded poor air quality with an AQI of 210 according to Central Pollution Control Board. Malad West station also recorded poor air quality with AQI of 229. Borivali East station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 144. Chakala-Andheri East station recorded an AQI of 246 which falls in the poor category. At Worli station an AQI of 144 was recorded which falls in moderate category. Mazgaon station recorded poor air quality with an AQI of 207 in the poor range.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a warning on October 21 that it would halt construction activities at all sites if dust and pollution control measures were not being implemented in response to deteriorating air quality in Mumbai. The BMC release mentioned that standard operating procedures or guidelines for ensuring better air quality will be issued by October 23.

The municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal revealed that construction was ongoing at around 6,000 sites in the city stated an official release.

Also read: Adani gets $3.5 bn loan to refinance cement buyouts Chahal held a meeting with stakeholders to address the city's alarming air pollution levels. He serves as the civic body's administrator. The BMC release stated, "At all these places (where construction is going on) dust- and pollution-control measures should be implemented. Else, construction will be stopped, be it private or government work,"

Chahal proposed several measures during the meeting including enclosing construction sites with 35-foot-high iron sheet barriers, covering under-construction buildings with green cloth or jute sheets, providing sprinkler systems at construction sites within 15 days and supplying anti-smog guns within 30 days.

The civic body also plans to operate anti-smog guns on major roads. Experts from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC will verify pollution levels caused by refineries, the Tata power plant and the RCF plant in the city. not meet these requirements.

(With inputs from PTI)

