Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force performs aerobatic and helicopter stunts | In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Mumbai Air Show 2024 is being organised by the Ind... moreMumbai Air Show 2024 is being organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with the Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on January 13 and 14. The show includes aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team.

1/10Indian Air force Surya Kiran aerobatics team rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai that is going to take place on January 13 and 14 (HT)

2/10Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter during rehearsing at Marine Drives in Mumbai on January 11. (Hindustan Times)

3/10Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatics team rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai on January 12. (AP)

4/10Indian Air force Surya Kiran aerobatics team creating exemplary formations while rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai on January 12. (AP)

5/10Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts over Mumbai city during a rehearsal ahead of a two-day aerial show. (Indian Ministry of Defence)

6/10Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) flying Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts over Mumbai during a rehearsal ahead of an IAF two-day aerial display. (Indian Ministry of Defence)

7/10Surya Kiran aircraft of Indian Air Force aerobatics team taking 5 different directions to make a spectacular formation over Mumbai while rehearsing for the aerial display on January 12. (AP)

8/10Surya Kiran aircrafts of the Indian Air force team rehearsing for Mumbai air show over Marine Drive on January 12. (AP)

9/10Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatics team making a picturesque formation while rehearsing for the air show over Mumbai on January 12. (AP)