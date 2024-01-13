 Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force performs aerobatic and helicopter stunts | In pics | Mint Primer
Business News/ News / Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force performs aerobatic and helicopter stunts | In pics

Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force performs aerobatic and helicopter stunts | In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Mumbai Air Show 2024 is being organised by the Ind... more

Indian Air force Surya Kiran aerobatics team rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai that is going to take place on January 13 and 14 (HT)
1/10Indian Air force Surya Kiran aerobatics team rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai that is going to take place on January 13 and 14 (HT)
Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter during rehearsing at Marine Drives in Mumbai on January 11. (Hindustan Times)
2/10Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter during rehearsing at Marine Drives in Mumbai on January 11. (Hindustan Times)
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatics team rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai on January 12. (AP)
3/10Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatics team rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai on January 12. (AP)
Indian Air force Surya Kiran aerobatics team creating exemplary formations while rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai on January 12. (AP)
4/10Indian Air force Surya Kiran aerobatics team creating exemplary formations while rehearsing for the air show over Marine Drive in Mumbai on January 12. (AP)
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts over Mumbai city during a rehearsal ahead of a two-day aerial show. (Indian Ministry of Defence)
5/10Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts over Mumbai city during a rehearsal ahead of a two-day aerial show. (Indian Ministry of Defence)
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) flying Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts over Mumbai during a rehearsal ahead of an IAF two-day aerial display. (Indian Ministry of Defence)
6/10Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) flying Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts over Mumbai during a rehearsal ahead of an IAF two-day aerial display. (Indian Ministry of Defence)
Surya Kiran aircraft of Indian Air Force aerobatics team taking 5 different directions to make a spectacular formation over Mumbai while rehearsing for the aerial display on January 12. (AP)
7/10Surya Kiran aircraft of Indian Air Force aerobatics team taking 5 different directions to make a spectacular formation over Mumbai while rehearsing for the aerial display on January 12. (AP)
Surya Kiran aircrafts of the Indian Air force  team rehearsing for Mumbai air show over Marine Drive on January 12. (AP)
8/10Surya Kiran aircrafts of the Indian Air force  team rehearsing for Mumbai air show over Marine Drive on January 12. (AP)
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatics team making a picturesque formation while rehearsing for the air show over Mumbai on January 12. (AP)
9/10Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatics team making a picturesque formation while rehearsing for the air show over Mumbai on January 12. (AP)
Sarang helicopter of the Indian Air force during rehearsals of Mumbai air show on January 11. (Hindustan Times)
10/10Sarang helicopter of the Indian Air force during rehearsals of Mumbai air show on January 11. (Hindustan Times)
