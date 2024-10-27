Mumbai airport brings back ‘ambassadors of happiness’. Here’s who they are and when you can meet them

Mumbai airport acknowledged that air travel can be stressful for many passengers, and therefore, the initiative aims at ‘melting the travel stress away’.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Oct 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Representative Image of airport
Representative Image of airport(Hindustan Times)

Mumbai airport has reintroduced its ‘Pawfect’ initiative; the ‘ambassadors of happiness’ are now back at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Taking to X to announce the return of its initiative, the airport acknowledged that air travel can be stressful for many passengers, and therefore, the initiative aims at “melting the travel stress away”.

“Mumbai Airport is thrilled to announce the return of its wildly popular ‘Pawfect’ initiative. Ready to melt the travel stress away and turn the airport experience into a fun-filled adventure,” it said in a post on X.

Here's who will greet the traveller's at Mumbai airport:

The Mumbai airport's ‘ambassadors of happiness’ under the ‘Pawfect’ initiative are emotional support dogs who are trained to sense and respond to travelers’ moods, providing comfort and creating a more relaxed airport environment.

The airport's emotional support companions are nine trained dogs including a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a rescued Husky, Shih Tzu, Lhasa Apso, and Labrador.

When and where will they be available at Mumbai airport?

These lovable emotional support companions, the Mumbai airport said, will be be waiting to greet travellers at Terminal 2 every Friday to Sunday, between 3pm and 11 pm.

“Get ready to be charmed and comforted by these furry ambassadors of happiness before embarking on your journey from our #GatewayToGoodness,” the airport said.

Check out the ‘Pawfect’ initiative

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 07:15 AM IST
