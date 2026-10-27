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Mumbai airport faces network outage, check-in shifts to manual mode; 327 flights delayed

A network outage at Mumbai Airport forced staff to switch to manual check-in procedures. While the airport operator said flight operations remained unaffected, Flightradar24 data showed 327 flights delayed by around 9.30 pm, with average departure delays of 50 minutes. 

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Published27 Oct 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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Flight operations at Mumbai International Airport faced disruption on Tuesday evening after a network glitch forced airport staff to switch to manual check-in procedures, delaying passengers travelling with IndiGo and Air India.

The outage began at around 7.05 pm and lasted approximately 50 minutes, slowing check-in processes and boarding scanner operations, according to reports by PTI and Hindustan Times.

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Airport sources cited by Gulf News said gate changes and crew delays added to the confusion in departure halls.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the private operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), confirmed the temporary network disruption. It said teams had introduced manual processing measures to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure essential airport services continued.

In a statement cited by PTI, MIAL said the airport had “experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening” and that its teams had implemented manual procedures to maintain continuity of essential operations.

The operator maintained that the disruption had not affected airport or flight operations, although reports indicated delays in passenger processing and boarding.

Also Read | IndiGo, Air India clear runway for shift to Navi Mumbai airport

How many flights were delayed?

Data from live flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that departures from Mumbai airport were delayed by an average of 50 minutes. As of around 9.30 pm, 327 flights had been delayed, while 13% of flights had been cancelled.

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It remained unclear how many of the reported delays and cancellations were directly linked to the network outage.

Airport teams worked to resolve the technical issue and continued essential services through manual processing.

Although the disruption did not bring airport operations to a complete halt, the slowdown in check-in and boarding procedures affected passengers during the evening rush.

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