Mumbai airport resumes function as post-monsoon maintenance work completes

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, Maharashtra has resumed its function after it completed its post-monsoon runway maintenance work. The Mumbai airport was closed for six hours on Tuesday for maintenance work. The post-monsoon runway work took place between 11 am and 5 pm on both runways. “After 6 hours of work, operations [at the Mumbai airport] resumed as usual," CSMIA said in a statement.
In a statement on Monday, the airport authorities said, "CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27."
“As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other significant tasks will be undertaken," said the statement.
The statement read the practice of maintenance of the runways is one of the activities undertaken t ensure passenger safety as more than 800 flights take off and land every day.
"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," as per the statement.
According to CSMIA, Mumbai airport in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders has effectively rescheduled flights to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance.
