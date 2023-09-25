The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will be temporarily shut for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 17, in order to conduct post-monsoon runway maintenance, according to an official's statement on September 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both runways, 09/27 and 14/32, will be temporarily non-operational for all flight operations during this period for comprehensive runway repairs.

An advance Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the closure had been issued six months in advance to facilitate post-monsoon preventive maintenance activities.

The temporary closure will allow for necessary repairs and maintenance to uphold the airport's infrastructure standards.

The official stated, "This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations." This annual practice is part of a series of activities aimed at ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety.

Celebi India, an aviation services provider, is considering an investment of approximately $80 million over the next four years. This investment is aimed at expanding its presence to more airports and boosting cargo capacity, reported PTI.

President for India & S-E Asia at Celebi Aviation Holdings,Murali Ramachandran revealed the company's plans to transition to an all-electric fleet at the airports it currently serves. Currently, Celebi provides ground handling services at nine airports in India and manages cargo operations at Delhi airport through a joint venture with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

“Celebi has already invested around USD 250 million (since its entry in the Indian market in 2007)…. we will be adding USD 28 million in ground handling in the next four years. Around USD 30 million are likely to be invested in cargo business," said Ramachandran as reported by PTI.

