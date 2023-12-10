Mumbai airport's AIU arrests Nigerian woman with heroin worth ₹2 cr. Details here
Mumbai news: Air Intelligence Unit at Mumbai Airport arrested a Nigerian woman with 350 grams of heroin drugs worth ₹2 crores. The arrested has been sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody.
The Mumbai airport's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a Nigerian woman with 350 grams of heroin drugs worth ₹2 crores, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, incident happened on 8 December and has been sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody.
