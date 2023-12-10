Mumbai airport's AIU arrests Nigerian woman with heroin worth 2 cr

The Mumbai airport's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a Nigerian woman with 350 grams of heroin drugs worth ₹2 crores, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, incident happened on 8 December and has been sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per The Free Press Journal report, the woman was to get an amount of ₹50,000 for delivering the heroin.

The 42 year old identified as Ms. Victoria Okafor was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. She was stopped by the AIU for investigation after CISF informed about an international passenger, the report stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the FPJ report, two pouches with 20 pills were discovered inside her brassiere. Upon the examination of the pills, it was found that the white powder in it was 350 grams of heroin worth ₹2 crore in the international market.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a person named Onye, resident of Nalasopara, had given the pouch of drugs to Okafor for delivery, AIU sources told FPJ about her recorded statement.

Earlier on 7 December, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police busted an inter-state gang of drug peddlers with the arrest of two persons, and seized hash oil worth crores of rupees following a raid in suburban Bandra, an official said as reported by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hash oil, also known as cannabis oil, is a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten or rubbed onto the skin. This is for the first time that hash oil in commercial quantity was seized by the city police, official added.

Recently, a 34-year-old Indian-origin man, part of a four-member drugs smuggling gang, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court. The gang was busted and convicted for their role in conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis from the Netherlands to the UK and Republic of Ireland. Joshpal Singh Kothiria was caught as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation in Britain, which uncovered his role as a driver from Wolverhampton in central England who supplied the smuggled drugs to Ireland.

