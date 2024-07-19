Hello User
Business News/ News / Microsoft Global Outage: Mumbai Airport's check-in system down for IndiGo, Akasa and SpiceJet Airlines
Microsoft Global Outage: Mumbai Airport's check-in system down for IndiGo, Akasa and SpiceJet Airlines

Mumbai Airport's check-in system are down for IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet Airlines, sources informed CNBC-TV 18. Global outage has impacted the Airport's service since 10:45 am today.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly twitter), Akasa Air stated, “Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."

SpiceJet Airlines tweeted, “We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."

