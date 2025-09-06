Mumbai alert: Who is Ashwin Kumar Supra? Mumbai Crime Branch arrests man behind ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ bomb threats

Ashwin Kumar Supra, the man who sent a threatening message to Mumbai Traffic Control Room warning about a series of bomb attacks planned for Ganesh Visarjan, was arrested on Saturday, September 6. The 50-year-old originally from Bihar was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Noida by Mumbai Crime Branch.

Mumbai Police in a statement said, “One Ashwin Kumar Supra (50) arrested from Noida, Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai Crime Branch for making bomb blast threats in Mumbai. The main originally hails from Bihar. His phone and SIM card that were used to make the threat have been seized. He is being brought from Noida to Mumbai. Further investigation will be done,” ANI reported.

On Thursday, September 4, Mumbai Traffic Control Room received a bomb scare about explosions planned for Anant Chaturdashi using 400 kgs of RDX. The threatening message claimed that 34 'human bombs' were planted in 34 vehicles across the financial capital.

The organisation claimed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi.'

Following the message, security measures were increased. Mumbai Crime Branch traced the location of the accused following prompt investigation. Phone and SIM card of the accused that were used to make the threat have been seized. The process of transferring the accused from Noida to Mumbai is underway.

This threat message came at a time scores of devotees are expected to come out on the streets to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing the Ganpati idol in the sea, lakes, artificial ponds or other water bodies with grand processions.

The last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav culminates in Ganesha Visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour across the country, especially in Mumbai. At Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, celebrities and famous personalities visit the pandal to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.

Mumbai Police statement on bomb threat "This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Mumbai police registered a case under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4 at Worli police station against an unidentified person.