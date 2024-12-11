A timely intervention by the police and a local lawyer saved the life of a BEST bus driver, Sanjay More, who was attacked by an enraged mob after the electric bus he was driving went out of control, killing seven people on a busy road in Kurla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We arrived just in time," the Mumbai lawyer, identified as Ashif Hussain, said. Ashif Hussain, 30, a resident of the area near the accident site on SG Barve Road, was among the first to respond.

Speaking with news agency PTI, "I was at home when I heard a loud noise. I rushed outside and saw two policemen lying injured in a police vehicle." He opened the vehicle door and took the injured cops to a nearby hospital.

He came back to the accident site and rescued people who were trapped under the police vehicle. It was then that he noticed the mob attacking the bus driver. Also Read | Mumbai BEST bus crash: Girl who began her first job died on way back home; driver says ‘I was confused’ — 5 points

“I intervened, pleading with people to stop hitting the driver. I took a few blows in the process, but with the help of the police, we managed to get the driver to safety," he said.

He said the bus conductor hid himself in a nearby dentist's clinic to escape the mob's fury. Hussain provided him with new clothes and escorted him on a motorbike to the Kurla police station.

“The mob was furious. Had we not arrived in time, and had local residents not helped us, the driver and conductor would not have been spared by the angry people," a senior police official said.

The e-bus, operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at around 9.30 pm on Monday in Kurla (West), leaving behind a trail of death and destruction on the congested street.

According to police, More lacked the experience of driving EVs. He had undergone only a ten-day training for driving electric buses, police said.