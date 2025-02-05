The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented the budget for coming financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday. BMC's 74,427.41-crore budget focuses on infrastructure development, education, and urban sustainability. To solve the issue of traffic congestion in the metropolis the civic body also announced its plan to develop a parking application.

BMC's Parking App: How will it affect Mumbaikars? The budget suggests that a parking application will be developed by the traffic department. Through this app citizens will be able to book vehicle slots in advance. They will also be able to pay for the parking through an online system as per their convenience.

Also Read | Explore regional North Indian delicacies at a new Mumbai restaurant

In addition to provision of easier access to parking spaces for Mumbaikars, BMC has unleashed several measures to enhance traffic management and ease congestion.

Electric buses in Mumbai BMC chief and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday said BMC will give ₹1,000 crore as grant from its budget to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). According to the senior IAS officer, additional ₹250 crore will be given to the transport undertaking for the purchase of electric buses from the funds sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission.

Also Read | Mumbai local train services on Central Railway hit by technical snag

Unleashing the ‘biggest-ever budget’, Maharashtra government-appointed administrator of India's richest civic body Bhushan Gagrani said, "This way, a ₹1,250-crore allocation has been made for BEST in the budget," PTI reported. BMC will also contribute ₹128.65 crore, its 5 per cent share, towards the procurement and deployment of 2,000 electric buses for Mumbai.

With the goal of overall sustainable development, the civic body has emphasised the role of green spaces, improved health infrastructure, traffic measures, walkability, smart transportation and parking system in FY26 budget.

Also Read | Mumbai suburban network to get new design trains: Vaishnaw

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said the budget has taken care of the common man with a focus on health, education and environment.

Access Control Project The foundation stone for this project was laid in October 2024 by the then chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde. This entails improvement of one junction on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and three junctions on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The work is currently in progress.

Area Traffic Control (ATC) System To improve traffic management, the implementation of ATC System at signal junctions in Greater Mumbai is in progress.