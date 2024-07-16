Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody till July 30.

A 40-year-old woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, was killed after a BMW car driven by Mihir Shah rammed into a scooter in which she was travelling along with her husband Pradeep. The incident took place around 5.30 am on July 7, in Worli.

Mihir, who was absconding after the incident, was arrested two days later from Virar in Palghar district.

Later, he was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale, who sent him to police custody till July 16.