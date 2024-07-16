Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30
BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

Livemint

  • Mumbai court on Tuesday sent Mihir Shah to 14-day judicial custody after his police custody ended today.

L to R: Mumbai hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah and the BMW car he was allegedly driving.

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody till July 30.

A 40-year-old woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, was killed after a BMW car driven by Mihir Shah rammed into a scooter in which she was travelling along with her husband Pradeep. The incident took place around 5.30 am on July 7, in Worli.

Mihir, who was absconding after the incident, was arrested two days later from Virar in Palghar district.

Later, he was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale, who sent him to police custody till July 16.

On Tuesday, July

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.