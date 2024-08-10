Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: No traces of alcohol in accused Mihir Shah’s blood samples

In a major setback for the police, forensic reports of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, have indicated that there was no trace of alcohol in his blood and urine samples.

The incident took place on July 7 when he rammed his BMW car into a motorcycle near Atria Mall in Mumbai's Worli area, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuries to her husband Pradeep.

As Mihir Shah evaded arrest, the police arrested him 58 hours later from Virar Fata. All drink driving accused are taken through medical tests that can prove to be ineffective after 12 hours of their last alcohol intake.

The police stated that by the time of his arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body.

So going by the forensic report, Mihir Shah was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

After his arrest, Mihir Shah's blood and urine samples were sent for forensic analysis. However, after his arrest, Mihir underwent a medical examination as per the investigation officers' instructions.

Since the report found no alcohol in Mihir's body, the police have to present this case in court based on circumstantial evidence. With the report coming back negative, it presents a significant challenge for them.

Earlier in July this year, Police arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and the father of the main accused, Rajesh Shah for their alleged involvement in the Worli hit-and-run case that took place on Sunday, July 7.

Another such case involving a BMW was reported from Mumbai's Worli on July 20 when the speeding car hit a 28-year-old man, leaving him severely injured.

“He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving,” an official informed.