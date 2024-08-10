Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: No traces of alcohol in accused Mihir Shah’s blood samples

  • The police stated that by the time of Mihir Shah's arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Police inspect the BMW vehicle of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case
Police inspect the BMW vehicle of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case(Sandeep Mahankal)

In a major setback for the police, forensic reports of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, have indicated that there was no trace of alcohol in his blood and urine samples.

The incident took place on July 7 when he rammed his BMW car into a motorcycle near Atria Mall in Mumbai's Worli area, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuries to her husband Pradeep.

As Mihir Shah evaded arrest, the police arrested him 58 hours later from Virar Fata. All drink driving accused are taken through medical tests that can prove to be ineffective after 12 hours of their last alcohol intake.

The police stated that by the time of his arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body.

So going by the forensic report, Mihir Shah was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

After his arrest, Mihir Shah's blood and urine samples were sent for forensic analysis. However, after his arrest, Mihir underwent a medical examination as per the investigation officers' instructions.

Since the report found no alcohol in Mihir's body, the police have to present this case in court based on circumstantial evidence. With the report coming back negative, it presents a significant challenge for them.

Earlier in July this year, Police arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and the father of the main accused, Rajesh Shah for their alleged involvement in the Worli hit-and-run case that took place on Sunday, July 7.

Another such case involving a BMW was reported from Mumbai's Worli on July 20 when the speeding car hit a 28-year-old man, leaving him severely injured.

“He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving,” an official informed.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 02:07 PM IST
HomeNewsMumbai BMW hit-and-run: No traces of alcohol in accused Mihir Shah’s blood samples

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue