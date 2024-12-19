Mumbai Boat Capsize: At least 13 people died and two are critically injured after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. According to the Mumbai police, the deceased included seven men, four women and two children. The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

Mumbai Boat Accident LIVE Here are 10 points to know 1. In a statement, the Navy said, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai.

2. Citing an official, PTI reported that an FIR under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS was registered at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai against the Navy speed boat driver and others responsible for the tragedy.

3. The FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by survivor Natharam Chaudhary (22), a resident of Mumbai's Sakinaka area, he said. The BNS sections invoked in the FIR included those related to causing death by negligence, actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel and acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public.

4. So far, the name of the ten decessed have been identified and two women and one male victim are yet to be identified, police said as reported by PTI. The names of the victims are: Mahendra Singh Shekhawat (Navy); Praveen Sharma (worker on NAD boat); Mangesh (worker on NAD boat); Mohammad Rehan Qureshi (passenger boat); Rakesh Nanaji Ahire (passenger Boat); Safiana Pathan; Mahi Pawara (aged 3); Akshata Rakesh Ahire; Mithu Rakesh Ahire (aged 8) and Deepak V.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. In addition to this, President Droupadi Murmu condoles the death of the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai Boat accident near the Gateway of India.

6. While speaking to media, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The final information regarding any more missing people will be available tomorrow morning. The bereaved families will be given Rs. 5 lakhs ex gratia from the CM relief fund. The whole incident would be investigated by the police and the Navy.”

7. The drivers of a couple of boats who were among the first to reach the site of the accident between a ferry and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast said they never witnessed such a horrific event in their lives.

8. “When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying,” Arif Bamane, a driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Poorva said as quoted by PTI

9. He further added saying that with 18 years of boat driving experience, he had witnessed small rescue operations before but Wednesday's incident was the most horrific and tragic. This is the biggest rescue operation that I have seen so far, he said.

10. Iqbal Gothekar, a driver of a small tourist boat, shared with PTI the people on the capsized boat were frantically waving their hands for help. Gotekar who has been driver since 2004 said, “In my career, I have never witnessed such an incident.”