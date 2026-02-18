India can be innovator of climate change solutions, says Hillary Clinton, calls on big tech to slow down AI development

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said that she is confident that India can become the innovator and implementer of climate change solutions. Speaking at the Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) on Wednesday, Clinton also said that the world has to come together to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

“India can be the innovator and the implementer. That is why I came. I want to be a cheerleader for the efforts that can come from India,” she said.

How India set an example Clinton also applauded the success of an Indian initiative, in which the Clinton Global Initiative has partnered with a local organization to provide insurance to women who are at the forefront of climate risk.

“We've got this product up and going. India is the example. It's the model. So SEWA contracted with Humanity Insured. Humanity Insured provided the product. SEWA collected the rupees from the women, put it into a fund. We now have 500,000 insurance holders here in India. And India will be the model for the rest of the Global South because of this CGI commitment,” she said.

'Time to act is now' According to her, such efforts will require cooperation between governments, businesses, NGO and more. She also said that it is high time to put words into action.

“It is not possible for us to wait any longer. People are feeling the impact now. Climate change will amplify the conflicts and dislocations around the world,” she said.

'Trump's denial of climate change is ideological' While stressing the need for climate action to be focused on the global south, Clinton admitted that the global north wasn’t doing particularly well either.

Chiton hit out at US President Donald Trump, calling him a climate change denier.

“We have to get our act together in the Global North. Obviously, you all know that we have a president who denies climate change. It is ideology, it is not reality. It is denying evidence. In our own country, let alone the rest of the world, we cannot wait for the political change that will come to the US,” she said.

'How AI can help' Clinton also pointed out that AI can become a useful tool in the fight against climate change.

“AI can be an incredible tool to address the climate challenge. I mean it can really optimize renewable grids, AI can help us with hyper-local projections around flooding, strengthen agricultural resilience,” she said.

'AI's threat is real' She, however, admitted that AI, in its current form, could do more damage than good.

“This technology is consuming vast amounts of power, water, infrastructure—not to mention the fact that climate and AI together are fundamentally going to reshape labor markets and migration at a scale we’ve never seen before,” she said.

She suggested that until the biggest AI companies in the world figure out the technology’s impact on energy supplies, clean water supplies, and labor market issues, the development should be slowed down.

