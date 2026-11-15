Mumbai CNG prices rise to ₹91.50/kg after 8th hike this year: How much costlier is fuel since January 2026?

Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become more expensive across Mumbai and adjoining areas, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raising retail prices by ₹1.50 per kg from Sunday, November 15.

The latest revision takes the price to ₹91.50 per kg, marking the company's eighth hike this year.

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The increase comes less than a fortnight after MGL raised CNG prices by ₹1 per kg on November 1.

With the latest revision, CNG has become costlier by ₹11 per kg since January, when it was retailing at ₹80.50 per kg. This represents an increase of nearly 14% in less than 11 months.

The revised rates came into effect at midnight on November 14 and are expected to add to the fuel expenses of autorickshaw and taxi drivers, app-based cab operators and private motorists who depend on CNG-powered vehicles.

According to The Indian Express, the latest hike will affect around 12.93 lakh CNG-powered vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including autorickshaws, taxis, private cars and public transport vehicles.

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MGL attributed the price revision to rising natural gas procurement costs, a reduction in the allocation of domestically produced gas and increased reliance on imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

Why has MGL increased CNG prices? In a statement issued on Saturday, MGL cited higher gas procurement costs as the primary reason behind the latest price increase.

The company said reduced allocation of domestically produced natural gas and greater dependence on imported fuel had put pressure on its input costs.

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East has also contributed to concerns over international energy supplies and prices. With a larger share of its requirements being met through imported RLNG, whose prices are linked to global markets, MGL is facing higher procurement expenses.

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The company said the latest revision would help pass on part of the increased gas costs to consumers while ensuring a consistent and stable supply of CNG.

MGL also said it was exploring ways to reduce procurement costs, with the aim of passing on the benefits to customers. It reiterated its commitment to promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels.

How will the latest CNG price hike affect consumers? The repeated increases are likely to put additional financial pressure on people who rely on CNG-powered vehicles for their daily commute and livelihoods.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers, who use CNG as their primary fuel, will face higher operating expenses. App-based cab operators and commercial transport providers could also see their fuel bills rise.

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Private motorists across Mumbai and the surrounding areas will similarly have to spend more on refuelling.

With CNG prices rising by ₹11 per kg since January, the latest revision adds to the cumulative burden on vehicle owners and commercial drivers, particularly those who depend on their vehicles for their daily earnings.

With inputs from ANI.

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