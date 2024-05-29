Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 2 to start: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde declares date amid leakage reports in Phase 1
The second phase of Mumbai Coastal Road to open by June 10 amid leakage issues in first phase. CM Eknath Shinde inspected tunnel leak and planned to use polymer grouting to fix expansion joint leakages.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 27 said that the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road between Marine Drive to Worli will be opened for public by June 10. This announcement comes at the time when the first phase of the coastal road which inaugurated in March 2024 is currently facing leakage issue.