Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 27 said that the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road between Marine Drive to Worli will be opened for public by June 10. This announcement comes at the time when the first phase of the coastal road which inaugurated in March 2024 is currently facing leakage issue.

The CM recently inspected the leakage at the southbound tunnel at Marine Drive end. While talking to reporters after the inspection, the chief minister said there were leakages in two to three expansion joints of the coastal road, and they will be plugged using polymer grouting. The chief minister also briefed the reporters that he proposed utilizing polymer grouting for all 25 joints on both sides of the tunnel to prevent water leakage, even during the monsoon season.

Moreover, the CM added that during the repair work, the vehicular movement on the coastal road won't be affected.

Amid the report of the leak, users on X raised questions about infrastructure maintenance and safety measures. When the first phase of the project was inaugurated, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray claimed that the first phase was inaugurated in haste to get credit for the project before the elections.

One user wrote, “To all the Mumbaikars concerned about the 1.5 Billion USD Coastal Road tunnel leak. Please be patient. The 4.5 Billion USD Mumbai Metro3 line will be opening soon."

"Why wasn't the joint sealed before opening ?? Or the process done before has failed ??," another added.

“Water leakage in #CoastalRoad undersea tunnel within weeks of it opening for public use. Pathetic and dangerous for further transport with the possibility of a cave in due to temperature expansion and external pressure..."

“Just a few months since its inauguration the ₹13,500 Cr worth of #Mumbai coastal road is showing signs of water seepage and resulting cracks! The monsoon is barely a fortnight away. Infrastructure in New India"

The work on the ambitious coastal road project had started on October 13, 2018, and its projected cost about ₹12,721 crore. The 53-km-long coastal road project will be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend to Dahisar.

