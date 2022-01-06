India’s financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours which is the all-time highest single-day spike since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic , taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.

The earlier highest single-day spike was in 4 April last year when 11,206 new cases were reported.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 89 days.

Meanwhile, the authorities have identified four wards which are K/West, H/West, K/East and the D ward where the spike in the cases is a matter of concern, according to a report published in Hindustan Times.

The three wards falls in Andheri (west), Andheri (east) and Bandra, are in the western suburbs, while one is in the island city.

In the K/West ward, which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, the active cases have risen from 274 on December 31 to 4,564 on January 4, according to BMC data.

In H/West, which includes Bandra west, Khar and Santacruz, the active cases have gone up from 149 to 3,744 in the same period. In K/East, which includes Andheri East and parts of Jogeshwari, the active cases shot up from 170 to 2,606 between December 31 and January 4.

In D-ward, which includes Malabar Hills, Grant Road and Kemp’s Corner, the active cases went up from 149 to 2,558 in the same period.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 26,538 new cases, 8 deaths and 5,331 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The active cases rise to 87,505 in the state. The State's Omicron case tally at 797 including 330 recoveries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.