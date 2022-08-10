Mumbai Covid cases surge 79% in 24 hrs

Mumbai Covid cases surge 79% in 24 hrs1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Mumbai on Wednesday registered 852 Covid-19 cases, an increase of almost 79 per cent in the last 24 hours
Mumbai on Tuesday logged a total of 852 Covid-19 cases, a spike of almost 79 per cent in the past 24 hours, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661. The fresh Covid-19 cases in Mumbai are also the highest since July 1.
On July 1, the metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually. Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections every day.
The spike in Mumbai in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours is 376 more compared to 476 infections that the city logged on Tuesday. The metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the last few days.
The active cases tally in Mumbai surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
Of the fresh 852 Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, only 36 patients were reported to be symptomatic; the rest 816 were asymptomatic, the BMC bulletin said.
A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139. A day before, 6,580 tests were conducted in the city.
As many as 433 people were discharged from hospitals after their Covid-19 test reports returned as negative following a treatment. With the fresh discharges, Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
It added that the case recovery rate is 98 per cent. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795.
(With agency inputs)
