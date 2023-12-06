Mahaparinirvan Diwas pays tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. This day has been declared as a public holiday in Mumbai and its suburbs as per official notification which states that government and non-government institutions will remain closed on account of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

PM Modi in a social media post on X said , “Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and in a post on X stated, "Baba Saheb Dr BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation , human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary, I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said. "On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution."

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh in a post on X said. “ Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution,Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life to create an equitable and strong India."

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.